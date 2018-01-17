President Nazarbayev meets with OPIC CEO Ray Washburne

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Ray W. Washburne, CEO of Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) on the sidelines of his official three-day visit to the U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance of the meeting and briefed Mr. Washburne on the economic projects which are underway in Kazakhstan.



"We are carrying out the Digital Kazakhstan program. We've hosted the International exhibition EXPO-2017. Its infrastructure will serve as the headquarters for the Astana International Financial Center. We offer exclusive incentives to all participants," President Nazarbayev said.







The President of Kazakhstan continued by emphasizing the importance of strengthening relations in the sphere of investment and implementation of joint mutually profitable projects.



Mr. Washburne, in turn, shared his impressions after the visit to EXPO-2017 in Astana and the upcoming signing of the memorandum of cooperation with Kazakh Invest.