EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:20, 16 July 2018 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev meets with prominent poet Olzhas Suleimenov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today well-known Kazakhstani poet, writer Olzhas Suleimenov, Kazinform has learnt the Akorda press service. 

    At the meeting, the sides paid attention to the relevant issues of modern Kazakh literature and its role in the spiritual modernization of the society.

    Suleimenov shared his creative plans for the upcoming period.

    Also, President Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Olzhas Suleimenov on the occasion of the untimely passing of his grandson Iskander.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!