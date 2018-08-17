President Nazarbayev meets with resettlers in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today Ilichyovka village in North Kazakhstan region to survey the pace of construction of 14 houses for resettlers from other regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting with the families of resettlers President Nazarbayev especially stressed that the Government goes to great lengths to support them and also shared his memories with them.



"You know I was born not far from Almaty city. When I was 17, I left my home. This decision made me who I am after so many hardships. You've made this decision for the sake of your children's future," the President said.



In conclusion, he wished the resettlers good health, success, happiness and wellbeing in their new home.



Some 900 people or 235 families have moved to North Kazakhstan region so far. They all have a place to live and work.



