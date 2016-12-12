President Nazarbayev meets with Speaker of Russian State Duma

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev received Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's official Twitter account.

Earlier during the meeting with Nurlan Nigmatulin, the Mazhilis Speaker of Kazakhstan, Volodin spoke in favor of more active inter-parliamentary cooperation. According to the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Kazakhstan and Russia need to develop the existing forms of interaction and seek for the new ones as well as work on further harmonization of national legislations.



Nurlan Nigmatulin, in turn, praised high level of interaction between parliamentarians of the two countries, illustrated by Vyacheslav Volodin's first official visit to Kazakhstan on the threshold of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence.



While in Astana, the Speaker of the State Duma also had a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev who congratulated the Russian parliamentarians on the Constitution Day and successful outcome of the recent parliamentary elections in Russia.



It should be noted that chairmen of four key committees of the Russian State Duma accompanied Vyacheslav Volodin in his first official visit to Kazakhstan.