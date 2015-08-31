President Nazarbayev met with heads of Chinese corporations (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the heads of the three major Chinese companies in Diaoyutai State Guest House.

The Head of State held talks with the chairman of the board of directors of CITIC Group Corporation Chan Zhenming, chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Wang Yilin and chairman of China Kingho Energy Group Huo Qinghua. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of "CITIC Group" Corporation Chang Zhenming. The meeting has discussed the implementation of joint investment projects and the company's participation in the infrastructural development of Kazakhstan in the framework of Nurly Zhol.

During the meeting with Chairman of China Kingho Group Corporation Huo Qinghua, the sides have considered prospects of energy sector development, as well as increasing participation of the corporation in the coal industry of Kazakhstan.

Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.