President Nazarbayev met with Spanish Foreign Minister García-Margallo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Foreign Affairs Minister of Spain José Manuel García-Margallo in Astana, the president's press service reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key directions of the Kazakh-Spanish cooperation and touched upon the prospects of further interaction between the two nations.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Spain has a positive impact on the strengthening of interaction between the countries.

It was noted that joint projects in railway machinery, oil &gas, communications and construction spheres create a solid foundation for further bilateral cooperation.