    20:29, 15 January 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev met with UAE business elite

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his official visit to the UAE President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the business elite of the country.

    According to Kazinform correspondent in Abu Dhabi, the meeting took place at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

    Heads of the largest financial and industrial groups of the UAE took part in the meeting.

    The Kazakh President extended his congratulations to the UAE on the 45th anniversary of independence and condolences on the occasion of multiple deaths of the UAE citizens in the recent terrorist act in Afghanistan.

    According to President Nazarbayev, the UAE is the leader among other countries of the region in terms of trade turnover with Kazakhstan.

    "Two-way trade has grown more than threefold compared to 2015. Since our country obtained independence the total volume of direct investment from the UAE has reached $2 billion. There are nearly 200 joint enterprises with the UAE capital in Kazakhstan. Bilateral projects in agriculture, metallurgy and energy are being implemented," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    Additionally, President Nazarbayev urged the UAE businessmen to take active part in the implementation of the industrialization program.

