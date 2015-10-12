President Nazarbayev mourns death of Kazakhstani statesman Maksut Narikbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of Kazakhstani statesman, renowned jurist and public figure Maksut Narikbayev on the occasion of his untimely passing, the Akorda's press service reports.

In the telegram, the President notes that as former Prosecutor General, chairman of the Supreme Court and rector of the State Law Academy, Maksut Narikbayev greatly contributed to the formation and development of law-governed state in Kazakhstan. Besides, he will be remembered as the founder of the Adilet political party that left its mark in the political life of the country. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Maksut Narikbayev's name and merits will be seared into the memory of all Kazakhstanis.