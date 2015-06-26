EN
    20:35, 26 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev mourns death of Russian politician Primakov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Yevgeny Primakov's death, the Akorda's press service reports.

    The telegram of condolences notes that President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of untimely passing of the former Russian Prime Minister Primakov. "Yevgeny Maksimovich was a statesman and a politician with unquestionable authority in the Russian society and in the international arena. His peacekeeping efforts have won him respect in many countries," the telegram reads. On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the family of Yevgeny Primakov.

