ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of Gennady Zenchenko on the occasion of his untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In the telegram the Head of State noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of that grievous loss and extended his deepest condolences on the occasion of Zenchenko's death.



The telegram notes that Zenchenko dedicated his life to Kazakhstan's agricultural sector and greatly contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country.



He was honored with the title "Kazakhstanyn Yenbek Yeri" and other state prizes.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Gennady Zenchenko will always remain in the hearts of the people who knew him.