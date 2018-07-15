President Nazarbayev mourns passing of Kazakh talented actress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of Kazakh People's Artist Zamzagul Sharipova, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his telegram of condolences President Nazarbayev calls Zamzagul Sharipova one of the most talented drama actors in Kazakhstan with her own style and bright characters she created on stage of Kazakhstani theaters.



"Having a special place in the world of national art, Zamzagul Sharipova will always be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan," the message reads.