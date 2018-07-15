EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:37, 15 July 2018 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev mourns passing of Kazakh talented actress

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of Kazakh People's Artist Zamzagul Sharipova, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    In his telegram of condolences President Nazarbayev calls Zamzagul Sharipova one of the most talented drama actors in Kazakhstan with her own style and bright characters she created on stage of Kazakhstani theaters.

    "Having a special place in the world of national art, Zamzagul Sharipova will always be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan," the message reads.

     

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!