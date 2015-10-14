President Nazarbayev mourns untimely passing of ex-Prime Minister Balgimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of eminent Kazakhstani statesman and public figure Nurlan Balgimbayev on the occasion of his untimely death.

In the telegram, the Head of State expresses his condolences and notes that being a prominent statesman Nurlan Balgimbayev devoted his knowledge and expertise to promoting Kazakhstan's prosperity, the president's press service reports. "Starting out as a simple worker in the national oil industry, he reached the peak of his career by becoming the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan thanks to constant self-improvement and great organizational skills," the telegram reads. "Nurlan Balgimbayev was a simple and intelligent man who truly cared about his Motherland and people. Kazakhstan will never forget his merits and will always remember his name," the telegram says.