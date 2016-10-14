EN
    12:29, 14 October 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev mourns with Thailand over King's death

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha on the occasion of death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

    According to Akorda's press service, in the telegram the Kazakh President notes that it is with deep sadness that he has learnt the news of the Thai King's passing.

    "The people of Kazakhstan will remember Bhumibol Adulyadej as a far-sighted leader and prominent figure who has greatly contributed to the development of friendly ties between our countries," the telegram reads.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his personal behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his sincere condolences to Prayut Chan-o-cha, members of the royal family and all people of Thailand.

