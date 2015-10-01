EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:19, 01 October 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev OKs Agreement on opening WHO geographically remote office in Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Health Organization on opening the WHO geographically remote office in Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the law is published in the press.

