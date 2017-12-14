President Nazarbayev OKs Akmola region’s district renaming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has signed a Decree to rename one of the districts of Akmola region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In accordance with Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Administrative and Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated December 8, 1993, I hereby resolve:



1. To rename Yenbekshilder district of Akmola region to Birzhan Sal district.



2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is officially published.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, 13th December 2017

No. 605