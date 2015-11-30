ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan should report to the Kazakh public on its day-to-day functioning.

Addressing the nation in his annual speech themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" on Monday, President Nazarbayev called on the National Bank ‘to establish a normal dialogue with all players of the national financial sector'. "I am convinced that the new management of the bank will earn trust of the population," the President said, speaking of the newly-appointed chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev. The Head of State also urged Kazakhstanis to have faith in the national currency, claiming that the best way to protect their assets from foreign-currency risks is to keep them in tenge.