President Nazarbayev on fate of Samruk-Kazyna

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told to continue transformation of Samruk-Kazyna fund, Kazinform reports.

"I participated in the first meeting with foreigners, who are masters in this field. A lot was said in that meeting. Akhmetzhan Essimov I expected you to go there and come back with information for me. We need to put the fund on a new trace. I suggest that the Management Council calls a meeting to discuss an updated strategy and program of transformation. Shall we keep doing it or shall we have national companies account to the Government as it was before. Does it not happen to be another big bureaucratic machinery?", said the President during the enlarged session of the Government.

The Head of State said that the fund is challenged to increase the value of assets through effective management and investing. He also said the fund should not take on inappropriate roles which result in big structures hiring a lot of people with big salaries.