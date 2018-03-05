President Nazarbayev on teachers’ pay raise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, pensions and teachers' salaries will be raised in 2018, Kazinform reports.

"First of all, I am confident people who feel support, protection and care of the state respond with patriotism. We never forget about social liabilities and always fulfill them. In 2018, the teachers who received advanced training - about 68% of the total number - will have 30% raise. After passing qualification tests, salaries will be increased by 50% more," Nursultan Nazarbayev said today in the joint session of the Houses of the Kazakh Parliament presenting five social initiatives.

The President also reminded that transfer to the new remuneration system for state-paid workers allowed 29% pay raise in education sector, 28% - in healthcare, 40% - for social welfare workers and 25% raise of salaries.

"Due to growth of the basic pension and its indexation from July 2018 average pension will be increased by 37% against 2017," President said.

"In 2017, military workers' salaries increased by 25%. Our economy let us do that. Today we are ready to make a new step towards social modernization," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.