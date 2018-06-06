President Nazarbayev opens Foreign Investors Council session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 31st plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council chaired by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has started in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The session will mainly focus on three issues, first of all, implementation of the official instructions of the 30th plenary session of the council, secondly, recommendations of foreign investors to the council on the issues of implementation of investment policy, energy, ecology and attraction of foreign workforce, and, thirdly, advanced modernization.



The previous 30 session of the Foreign Investors Council headed by the President of Kazakhstan were dedicated to a wide range of issues, including improvement of the legal regime for foreign investment in the country, Kazakhstan's court system, system of taxation, attraction of foreign workforce, Kazakhstan's investment image, the future energy and many other things.



The Foreign Investors Council is a unique platform chaired by the President of Kazakhstan. It was established in 1998 to ensure direct dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan and foreign investors to find effective solutions to the problems associated with their investment activity in the country and to improve Kazakhstan's investment climate.



The council consists of heads of 35 large transnational companies and international organizations.