President Nazarbayev partakes in KADEX-2016 opening ceremony (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the opening of the KADEX-2016, the international exhibition of military equipment and armament, in Astana on Thursday, the president's press service reports.

Prior to the unveiling ceremony, the Head of State surveyed a number of pavilions showcasing domestic and foreign military equipment and armament.



At a press briefing President Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan had done a tremendous work in terms of development of its Armed Forces. It was also noted that Kazakhstan attaches importance to the training of its military men.



It is worth mentioning that the KADEX-2016 exhibition brought together nearly 350 Kazakhstani and foreign companies and over 3,500 participants from more than 40 countries. 50,000 guests are expected to attend the event in Astana this weekend.



