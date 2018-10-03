President Nazarbayev praises role of trade unions' movement in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed participants of today's extraordinary congress of the Kazakhstan Trade Unions' Federation in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read President Nazarbayev's address to participants of the congress.



In his address the Kazakh leader emphasized the authority of the trade unions' movement in the Kazakhstani society. According to him, currently the Kazakhstani trade unions' organizations successfully protect the rights of workers and improve labor practices and workplace safety. The trade unions, in his words, have helped save up to 2.8 million jobs in Kazakhstan.







Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Madina Abylkassymova and national coordinator of the International Labor Organization in Kazakhstan Talgat Umirzhanov also took the floor at the congress and delivered their keynote speeches.







The congress brought together over 200 delegates from trade unions' organizations from all corners of Kazakhstan.