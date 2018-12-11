President Nazarbayev presents entrepreneurs with ‘Altyn Sapa’, ‘Paryz’ awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented entrepreneurs with "Altyn Sapa" and "Paryz" awards, Kazinform correspondent reports.

AZALA Textile LLP and KazTechInnovations LLP became the winners of "Altyn Sapa" Award in the categories "The Best Industrial Project" and "The Best Innovative Project", respectively.

AZALA Textile LLP is a company that bills itself as an international brand manufacturing cotton products of the highest quality. The company exports 65 percent of products produced.

KazTechInnovations LLP creates a unique product - ORBI glasses, the world's first, first-person 360˚ video recording glasses.



The Grand Prix in "Social Responsibility of Business" category of the National Prize "Paryz 2018" was awarded to Kazzinc LLP, which spent KZT 11 billion as part of its corporate social responsibility obligations.



It should be mentioned that Kyzylorda region was recognized to be the best in this year's ease of doing business rankings. Terekti district of West Kazakhstan was recognized to be the best district in the rankings.











