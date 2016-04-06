EN
    11:31, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev presents painting to Barack Obama

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dauren Abayev, press-secretary of President of Kazakhstan, has informed on the meetings which held the Head of State in the framework of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington.

    During Nuclear Security Summit in Washington President Nursultan Nazarbayev held about 15 meetings with heads of foreign states and governments, took part in the discussion and approval of a number of joint statements on the comprehensive nuclear test ban. In addition, the President had time to meet with public and political figures of the United States.

    In the framework of the summit Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed to his U.S. counterpart a gift. The President of Kazakhstan has presented Mr. Obama a painting titled "Explosion" by famous Kazakh artist, activist of the international anti-nuclear movement, Honorary Ambassador of ATOM project Karipbek Kuyukov.
     

