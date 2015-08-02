EN
    18:51, 02 August 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev ratifies agreement b/w governments of Kazakhstan and Russian

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement between the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on readmission and the executive protocol on the implementation of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on readmission".

    The text of the law is published in the press.

