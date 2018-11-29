President Nazarbayev received Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Minister reported to the President of the course of fulfillment of the instructions given at the Security Council's meeting on November 7.

According to him, the Ministry closes the year with good results in all areas including oil output, electricity, alternative energy sources, geological exploration and in interaction with major investors.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of National Economy are imposed with responsibility for the control over tariff setting.



The President emphasized the key role of the Government in pricing control at the energy services markets.



"Every year, at the governmental meetings, the Ministry of Energy reported on importance of cutting prices. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Cabinet took measures. I commission all those involved in this area to get the issue under control. The chain of all responsible agencies should work under the Energy Ministry's aegis, or the Government must coordinate the process itself," stressed Nazarbayev.



In turn, Bozumbayev informed the President of the results of setting maximum electricity generation tariffs at power stations. According to the Minister, the tariffs will be differentiated depending on the types of stations. "All the tariffs will be cut from 5% to 20% in average," the Minister added.



The meeting stressed the importance of the work of cutting the tariffs of regional stations and energy supplying companies to be conducted by the Anti-Monopoly Committee of the National Economy Ministry.



Upon completion of the meeting, the President approved the Ministry's approach to regulation of the tariffs at electricity market and gave several instructions.