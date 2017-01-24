President Nazarbayev receives Chairman of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Dzhanburchin informed the President of the main results of the Committee's work in 2016 and the tasks for the upcoming period.



He also briefed President Nazarbayev on the measures assumed to implement the Law "On state audit and financial control".



Additionally, the Chairman of the Accounts Committee reported on the steps taken to fight corruption in the Committee and government bodies related to state audit.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.