President Nazarbayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State was briefed on the activity of domestic law-enforcement agencies in the 1H of 2018 and the progress in implementation of the tasks set earlier.



Chairman of the Supreme Court Assanov reported that the courts of the first instance had heard 1.8 million cases. 16,302 people were convicted during the reporting period.



Wrapping up the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.