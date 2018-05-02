EN
    18:46, 02 May 2018 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev receives EEC Chairman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met on Wednesday with Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan in the Akorda presidential residence, the president's press service reports.

    The meeting mainly focused on the agenda of the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as well as aspects of further deepening of Eurasian integration.

    Having commended strong results of the activity of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President Nazarbayev noted growing interest of other countries to the Union.

    "Last year 2017 was a successful one. Trade turnover between our countries increased by 27%. We see a great interest [of other countries] to our Union, today over 40 countries cooperate with us. We are holding this meeting on the eve of the Summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. All items of its agenda have been agreed. We are to discuss serious questions, including the ones regarding sanctions," the Kazakh leader said.

    Tigran Sargsyan, in turn, congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Day of People's Unity of Kazakhstan and wished our country prosperity.

    He briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the current activity of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

