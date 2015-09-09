President Nazarbayev receives head of Turkic Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the head of the Turkic Academy Kydyrali Darkhan, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the meeting D.Kydyrali informed the President about the current activities of the academy and outlined plans for the forthcoming period. Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of the Turkic Academy in the context of a comprehensive and in-depth study of history and culture of the Turkic-speaking states. Head of State stressed that the results of the research are importance for the preservation and promotion of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Turkic world. Mr. Kydyrali said that the academy has received international status and established partnerships with leading organizations such as UNESCO, ISESCO.