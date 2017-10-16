President Nazarbayev receives Investment and Development Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev received on Monday Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev turned the spotlight to the importance of implementation of state and sectorial programs the ministry is responsible for.



"Over the period of those programs' existence, 1,060 facilities worth 5.2 trillion tenge have been put into service and over 100,000 workplaces have been created. Since the onset of the programs, those facilities have made products totaling 8 trillion tenge. This is the key achievement for the country. We make 500 types of products which have never been produced in Kazakhstan before," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State went on to pay utmost attention to the results of implementation of the Nurly zhol infrastructural development program during the meeting.



"5,000 km of highways have been commissioned and/or reconstructed since 2010. 4,500 km more are expected to be put into service by 2020. Presently, 85% of republican highways are in good condition. Sections of the Western Europe - Western China international corridor and the Astana-Temirtau, the Almaty-Kapchagai, the Beineu-Shepte and the Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk have already become operational. Additionally, the largest bridge in Central Asia has been built over the Irtysh River. It is worth noting that 90% of construction materials used to build all those highways has been produced in Kazakhstan," Nazarbayev said.



The President of Kazakhstan then underscored the economic importance of the Kuryk sea port and the Khorgos international center for border cooperation.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also touched upon the results of implementation of the Nurly Zher program within the framework of which 10 million sq.m. of housing had been built countrywide.



"Housing construction is underway in nine regions of the country. All programs are purposed to make life of our citizens better," the Kazakh leader stressed.



President Nazarbayev said the ministry should focus more the state industrialization program and bears responsibility for economic and social priorities of the country.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.