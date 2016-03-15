President Nazarbayev receives Kazatomprom chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazatomprom" Askar Zhumagaliyev, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the meeting A. Zhumagaliyev reported to the President on the implementation of previous instructions and realization of the program of the company's transformation.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that our country is the largest producer of uranium in the world.

Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom informed the Head of State about the transfer of social assets to the balance of local executive bodies, withdrawal of 11 non-core businesses to competitive environment.

A. Zhumagaliyev also reported that within the framework of Kazatomprom transformation the production costs have been reduced by 16 billion tenge and economic added value of the company rose by nearly 17 billion tenge.

In addition, Mr. Zhumagaliyev reported to the President on measures taken for the diversification of production, in particular on preparations for the construction of a plant to produce fuel for NPPs.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.