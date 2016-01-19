President Nazarbayev receives letter from the public of Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl region public members have addressed a letter to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of Akorda informs.

The letter notes that the past year was filled with bright events including the celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

Members of the public notice that opening of new objects to mark the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate raised the spirit of the people, reminded young people about the history of our country.

In conclusion, the authors of the letter wished the President good health and success.