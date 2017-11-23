President Nazarbayev receives Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin informed President Nazarbayev of the results of the work done by the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament during the third session.



Nigmatulin announced that the chamber had adopted 24 bills, including the draft law on the three-year budget, customs, administrative and tax codes, and the draft law on mass media. Thus, the entire package of bills was adopted and submitted to the Senate.



Wrapping up the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the work done by the Majilis within the framework of the implementation of the 3rd modernization of Kazakhstan.