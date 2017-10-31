EN
    President Nazarbayev receives National Bank Chairman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Daniyar Akishev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    At the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the current situation on exchange and financial market of the country.

    The Chairman of the Bank told Nursultan Nazarbayev that pricing environment on the global oil market remained favorable.

    Mr. Akishev also reported that inflation rate had amounted to 4.2% over nine months of 2017. In his words, gold and foreign currency reserves of the National Bank have grown for 10.2% over the reporting period.

    In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the head of the National Bank.

