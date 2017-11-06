EN
    14:10, 06 November 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev receives Religion Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the meeting in Akorda, the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev reported to the Head of State on the current situation in civil society and the measures taken to implement the state policy on religion, the Akorda press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the Ministry's work for the country given the current global and regional challenges.

    Minister Yermekbayev also spoke about the progress with regard to the implementation of the state policy on religious activities, state youth policy, as well as in terms of cooperation with volunteers and NGOs.

    Following the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave the Minister a number of specific instructions.

     

