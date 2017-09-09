President Nazarbayev receives Turkish counterpart in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Akorda to meet Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For 25 years, Kazakhstan and Turkey have been linked by fraternal relations, and we have not had any problems. During your last visit, we reached agreements on many issues regarding our relations, including economic. We still have a lot of work to do as we have certain problems in our region as well as you do in yours. And today we have the opportunity to discuss all these problems. On your and Vladimir Putin's request, work is underway on the Syrian crisis and on the 14th (September) another meeting will be held," Nursultan Nazarbayev said, welcoming Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his residence.

As it was reported President of Turkey is in Kazakhstan on an official visit accompanied by the country's Deputy PM Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Economy Nihat Zeibecchi, Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Özlü, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and Minister for Family and Social Policy, Fatma Betül.