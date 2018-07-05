President Nazarbayev reveals his favorite spot in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has revealed what his favorite place in Astana is, Kazinform reports.

"There are a lot of such places. Of course, I like the Baiterek monument and the surrounding area a lot. On the one side there is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the other side there is the Ministry of Defense. And there is also the water-green boulevard. This is the most favorite and beautiful place. I like to spend time there," President Nazarbayev shared in a video posted on Instagram by Akordapress.