President Nazarbayev's portrait graces 10,000 tenge banknote

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of a new 10,000 tenge banknote with portrait of President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been held within the framework of the conference entitled "25 Years of Kazakhstan's Independence: National Currency" today. The event took place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The idea to place a person who has greatly contributed to life of a country is not a new one," Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev said at the presentation.



In his words, the banknote with Nursultan Nazarbayev's portrait will be on par with banknotes with British statesman Winston Churchill, first President of Turkey Atatürk, former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela appearing on them.



The release of the new banknote, according to Akishev, will be dated to the Day of the First President - the 1st of December.







The national currency - tenge was introduced in Kazakhstan on November 15, 1993. The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) named tenge as the world's most beautiful currency many times.



Back in May 2016 the 10,000 tenge banknote featuring a snow leopard against a background of mountains topped the Telegraph's ranking of the most beautiful banknotes in the world.