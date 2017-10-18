President Nazarbayev's program on spiritual revival presented at UNESCO headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's program "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" was presented at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor at the research-to-practice conference themed "Modernization of Public Conscience: Nursultan Nazarbayev's Model" were politicians, government officials and statesmen from Kazakhstan and foreign countries, representatives from international organizations, academia and educational institutions.



Aida Balayeva, Head of the Inner Policy Office of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, dwelt upon the progress and mechanisms of implementation of six projects within the framework of the Rukhani Zhangyru (Spiritual revival) program. It was noted that adaptability and competitiveness highlighted in the President Nazarbayev's program are the key pinpoints for the development of Kazakhstani society. At the same time, Kazakhstan cannot lose its ‘national code' while adapting to new realias and circumstances. It is crucial to remember and venerate historical experience and the best national traditions.







According to Ms Balayeva, the first stage of the Rukhani zhangyru program will be dedicated to the best pieces of the modern Kazakh culture. During the second stage, Kazakhstan will demonstrate the best pieces of its modern culture at the international level.



In her words, as part of the program Kazakhstan will create digital libraries, virtual art galleries and will cooperate with international film studies to promote Kazakhstani films abroad.



"All Rukhani zhangyru projects are purposed to consolidate the Kazakh nation and enhance its openness. UNESCO's motto is Building peace in the minds of men & women. Rukhani zhangyru program is also aimed at building culture and sustainable development in the minds of all people," Ms Balayeva said.



Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, stressed that the success of economic modernization should be based on culture, history and traditions. One of the key factors of competitiveness is developing country's cultural image. A country should earn world recognition not only through vast resources and foreign policy initiatives, but also through cultural achievements.



"Great cultural potential and rich historical past of the Kazakh people can help them shape Kazakhstan's positive image. Our country has a rich national and cultural heritage and is about to demonstrate it to the global community," Mukhamediuly said.



The presentation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's program will last until October 20. A concert Uly Dala sazy and a performance by Astana Ballet will take place in Paris within the framework of the presentation.