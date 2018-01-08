President Nazarbayev's visit to positively affect Kazakh-U.S. relations, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Karin shared his thoughts on the importance of President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S., Kazinform reports.

The Chairman of the Kazakhstan Council for International Relations believes that Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. is a landmark event. "In fact, the Kazakh leader will be the first foreign leader to be greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump," Karim said Monday, while speaking about the top 10 upcoming events in Central Asia.



The visit, according to him, will be of paramount importance for the future of the Kazakh-U.S. partnership.



"It [the visit] will be of paramount importance in the international context. Kazakhstan is a regional country, but, nonetheless, it is actively involved in various international discussions, for instance, it happens to be one of the leaders of non-proliferation. That is why the meeting and discussion with American authorities will help bring light to that problem," Yerlan Karin stressed.



He also added that the Kazakh President will officially meet with Donald Trump ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the U.S., noting that the process of arrangement of such top-level meetings is a complex one.



Karin reminded that President Nazarbayev's visit coincides with Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council and will positively affect the Kazakh-U.S. relations in general.