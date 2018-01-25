President Nazarbayev's visit to U.S. ‘successful', says Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the United States has been successful, Kazinform reports.

Tokayev reminded that President Nazarbayev had chaired the UN Security Council meeting and addressed UNSC Member States. Moreover, the Speaker noted, Nazarbayev and Donald J. Trump achieved specific agreements which will help facilitate development of Kazakhstan's economy and strengthen security in the Central Asian region.



This, according to Tokayev, will result in Kazakhstan gaining greater authority in the international arena.



"I am confident that Kazakhstani senators will contribute to the promotion of President Nazarbayev's international and regional security initiatives through the means of parliamentary diplomacy," the Senate Speaker said at the chamber's plenary session on Thursday.



Tokayev also noted that President Nazarbayev's recent state-of-the-nation address is a document of paramount historic importance. The Kazakh leader set forward a program of specific steps that should be taken to develop the country in the run-up to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



He pointed out the chamber had approved a special plan aimed at implementing the address and tasks set by President Nazarbayev.