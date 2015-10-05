President Nazarbayev sends greetings to participants of Patriots Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today "Kazakhstan" concert hall is hosting "Mangilik El - Nation Common Future" republican forum of patriots.

The forum is being attended by more than two thousand delegates from all regions of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Baghlan Mailybayev read a welcoming speech of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. "This forum is special, it is held in the year of the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of our country and in the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan," the message reads. Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the forum will serve as a further consolidation of the Kazakh people around national values. Note that since 2007 the Patriots Forum is held in different cities of Kazakhstan in the framework of the significant events of the year. Today's forum is dedicated to the idea of the Head of State "Mangilik El". As it was noted at the forum, "Mangilik El" conjoins major consolidating values: independence, national unity, peace and accord, civil equality, hard work and honesty, loyalty and patriotism. The forum will hold the annual contest "The Patriot of the Year". Nominees of the contest will be included in the Gold List of patriots.