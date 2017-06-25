President Nazarbayev sent telegram of condolences to Xi Jinping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, the press service of Akorda reports.

The Head of Kazakh State was deeply saddened by the news of the numerous victims of a landslide that occurred on June 24 this year in Sichuan Province.

"At this difficult hour, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims and wish the those injured a speedy recovery," the telegram reads.