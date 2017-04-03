EN
    12:40, 03 April 2017

    President Nazarbayev set to meet Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to begin his official visit to Azerbaijan today, Murat Zhumanbai, spokesman of the Central Communications Service, said at a press conference on Monday.

    "The official meeting of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Ilham Aliyev will take place today. A number of strategically important documents are to be signed at the meeting," he explained.

    As a reminder, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations on August 27, 1992. Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Astana in March 2004 and Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2005 gave a new impulse to bilateral relations.

