EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:51, 17 July 2018 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev set to visit Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to pay a working visit to Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    While in Pavlodar, President Nazarbayev will visit a number of industrial facilities, including Giessenhaus LLP, Kazenergokabel JSC, Pavlodar petrochemical plant LLP, where he will inspect their day-to-day functioning.

    A session with the participation of the Head of State is planned to be held at the S. Toraigyrov Pavlodar Regional Library afterwards.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!