President Nazarbayev sets goals for Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the session of the Board of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party today, the president's press service reports.

The session mainly focused on the results of the Nur Otan Party's participation in the snap parliamentary elections held on March 20 countrywide and seat allocation at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

At the session President Nazarbayev emphasized that people of Kazakhstan had demonstrated unprecedented support to the party during the elections. The Kazakh leader noted that over 1,000 observers and 150 representatives of mass media from 51 countries of the world monitored the parliamentary elections. The elections were held at a high level in a transparent and open atmosphere.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that deputies of the new convocation must justify the credence given by the people of Kazakhstan as they are shouldered with responsibility to further implement the National Plan effectively.

The President drew attention to the fact that the approved list of candidates meets all requirements and criteria and set a number of goals for the party for the upcoming period.

For instance, the party together with the Government will ensure the implementation of the National Plan and five institutional reforms as well as monitor the development of the Nurly Zhol program and effective use of republican budget.

Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and member of the People's Assembly Anatoly Bashmakov delivered keynote speeches at the session as well.