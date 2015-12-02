President Nazarbayev sets realistic goals in his address - Professor Aimenov

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev vowed in his latest state of the nation address themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" that our country will continue pursuing its social policy despite the fact that global crisis negatively affects the development of our economy.

And the Kazakh leader was praised for that by professor of the Dulati Taraz State University Anuarbek Aimenov. "On December 15, Kazakhstan will officially join the World Trade Organization (WTO). The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) became effective on January 1, 2015. These are the factors that will encourage our commodity producers to search for new resource-saving and innovation technologies," Professor Aimenov told Kazinform correspondent. According to Prof. Aimenov, a number of social facilities have been commissioned in Zhambyl region. New housing and waste reduction facilities are being built there. Volume of the regional agricultural sector output has exceeded 150 billion tenge. The region uses every single opportunity to attract foreign investment. "We are witnesses of how our President gradually implements the long-term program of Kazakhstan's accession to the world's top 30 competitive economies. In his address the Head of State proposed specific steps aimed at grandiose changes in the socioeconomic development of the country. These changes will help Kazakhstan make a breakthrough in terms of further democratization of our society. President Nazarbayev set realistic goals and Kazakhstan will reach them," he concluded.