    16:52, 17 July 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev signs amendments to law on protection of property rights and contractual obligations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on strengthening the protection of property rights, guarantee the protection of contractual obligations and upgrading of penalties for their violation", according to Akorda.

    The text of the law is published in the press.

