President Nazarbayev starts official visit to UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived to the United Arab Emirates to pay a two-day official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports from Abu Dhabi.

During his stay in the UAE, President Nazarbayev will meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.



Also, on the first day of his visit to Abu Dhabi, the Kazakh President will hold talks with UAE statesmen and businessmen.



On January 16, President Nazarbayev is set to participate in the 10th World Future Energy Summit.