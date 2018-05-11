President Nazarbayev sums up results of his visit to Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a press briefing to wrap up his visit to Almaty region on Thursday. During the briefing President Nazarbayev focused on the main directions of the region's development and the instructions which had been given to local authorities during the visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

"All of my instructions are being implemented. ...Over three million square meters of housing have been commissioned over the past three years. 35 schools were constructed last year alone," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the briefing.



Also, the Head of State praised the progress of implementation of the Five Social Initiatives program in the region and pointed to the need to develop the region's tourism potential.



"During the trip I've visited the tourist cluster of Lake Alakol. I would like to draw attention of all Kazakhstanis that it is a wonderful place to spend your holidays here. This place used to have nothing: no infrastructure, no hotels. Now it has a five-star hotel which meets all international standards," the President said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also revealed the future plans on implementation of infrastructural projects in the region.



"We've built a great highway linking Almaty and Taldykorgan. It is a freeway that runs through Alakol to eastern Kazakhstan," the Head of State noted.



The President also noted the development rates of the region, having stressed the positive dynamics of its basic economic indicators.



"Almaty region sets an example for all regions, especially in terms of agriculture. Its economy has demonstrated a 4.2% growth which is higher in other regions of the country. Growth has been observed in agriculture and construction," Nazarbayev added.



The President also paid attention to the fact that the entire economy of the region is concentrated in 3-4 districts, mainly industrial ones. Those districts account for almost 70% of the region's economy. Other districts do not demonstrate robust development and it is necessary to pay attention to this issue," the Kazakh leader said.